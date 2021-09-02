Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,371.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
