Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,371.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.