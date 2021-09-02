China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 652,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 453,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

