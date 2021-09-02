China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,282,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 6,071,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

