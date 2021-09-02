CIBC Begins Coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.