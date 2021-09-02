CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$72.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

