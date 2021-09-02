Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in August

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 697,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 91,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $70.03. 16,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

