Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $396.38

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $396.38 and last traded at $395.77, with a volume of 355094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Cintas by 2,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,738,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.