CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

