Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

