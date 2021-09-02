CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

