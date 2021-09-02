CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
