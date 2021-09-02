Clarius Group LLC Buys New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.