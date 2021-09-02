Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,440 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

