Clarius Group LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

