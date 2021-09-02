Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $335.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.