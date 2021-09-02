Clarius Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.