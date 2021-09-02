Clarius Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

