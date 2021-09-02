Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

