Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,142,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,212 shares of company stock valued at $32,129,186. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $166.60 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $166.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

