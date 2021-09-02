Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.82 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

