CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

