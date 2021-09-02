Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 850 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 680.06 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,943,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

