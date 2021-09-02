Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cognex were worth $38,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

