Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherent by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $253.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.02. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

