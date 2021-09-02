Coin Artist Price Hits $1.11 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $16,185.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

