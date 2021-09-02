Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells $54,143.25 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

