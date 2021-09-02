Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $255.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.47 million to $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.