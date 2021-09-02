CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

