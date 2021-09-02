CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COMM opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
