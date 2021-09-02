Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $4,818,222. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

