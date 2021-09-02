COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

