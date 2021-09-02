Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
