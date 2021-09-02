Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

