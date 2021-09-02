Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CRK opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
