Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRK opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.