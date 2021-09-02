Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

