Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.