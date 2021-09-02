Contrasting AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SelectQuote alerts:

This table compares SelectQuote and AA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.90 $81.15 million $0.79 13.78 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 13.97% 20.76% 10.00% AA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SelectQuote and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 3 5 0 2.63 AA 0 2 0 0 2.00

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 146.40%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than AA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AA has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats AA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.