Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

