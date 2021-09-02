Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

