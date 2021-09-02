Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

