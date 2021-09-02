CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

