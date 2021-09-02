Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. operates as a holding company to Corning Natural Gas Corp. It engages in distribution of natural gas. The company operates through the following business segments: Gas Company, Pike and Holding Company. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport & Virgil, New York and two other gas utilities which serve the Elmira and Bath, New York.

