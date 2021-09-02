Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $456.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.89 and a 200-day moving average of $384.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

