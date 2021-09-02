Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

