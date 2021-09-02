Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

LOKB stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.