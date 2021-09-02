Creative Planning Buys 316 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Creative Planning increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

