Creative Planning Buys Shares of 3,397 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $608.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

