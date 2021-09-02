Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

