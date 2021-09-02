Creative Planning Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 80.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 102,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 228,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

PKI opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $189.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

