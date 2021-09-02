Creative Planning Has $2.19 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after purchasing an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.