Creative Planning Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.