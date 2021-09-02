Creative Planning Sells 3,269 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.35. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $126.94.

