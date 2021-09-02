Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

BAP stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

