Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

